93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Ashley McBryde’s new merch items + Shy Carter’s upcoming duet

May 3, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Ashley McBryde has dropped new items in her merch store, including a black sweatshirt and white T-shirt with the words “trust yourself” from her latest single, “Light On In The Kitchen.” Check it out on store.ashleymcbryde.com.

Christ Stapleton has added new All American Road Show tour T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and bandanas to his merch store, as well. Grab yours at Chris’ online store.

Shy Carter is dropping his new song with Caitlyn Smith, “How Did You Sleep,” on Friday, May 5. Presave the track now to be the first to hear it.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything She AintHailey Whitters
11:55pm
Hotel KeyOld Dominion
11:52pm
Write This DownGeorge Strait 1999
11:48pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
11:46pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
11:39pm
View Full Playlist