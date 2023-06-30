93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Billy Currington’s “City Don’t” + Vince Gill’s “Danny Boy”

June 30, 2023 6:00PM EDT
Share

Billy Currington has released a new song, “City Don’t.” The tune is an ode to small-town living and the country way of life.

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin have dropped their rendition of the timeless “Danny Boy.” It’s the latest preview of their forthcoming album, Sweet Memories: The Music of Ray Price & The Cherokee Cowboys, due out August 4.

Mason Ramsey‘s back with “Reasons To Come Home,” his first new song in almost four years. The reflective track was written by Mason, Rob Pennington and Jeff Middleton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Whiskey On YouNate Smith
3:53am
Girl Like YouJason Aldean
3:50am
Drinkin ProblemMidland
3:46am
Dust On The BottleDavid Lee Murphy 1990
3:43am
DrinkabyCole Swindell
3:39am
View Full Playlist