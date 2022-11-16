93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Billy Ray Cyrus gets engaged + more

November 16, 2022 5:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Billy Ray Cyrus gets engaged + more

Billy Ray Cyrus announced via People that he is engaged to singer-songwriter Firerose. The couple have collaborated musically, too; their latest song together is called “Time.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a partnership with the University of Illinois to release books on country music. The first release, a companion book to a current Hall of Fame exhibit called Western Edge, is available now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
8:01pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis F. Luke Bryan
7:58pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band Ftg Blake Shelton
7:56pm
Who Wouldnt Wanna Be MeKeith Urban
7:52pm
Half Of MeThomas Rhett Ftg Riley Green
7:42pm
View Full Playlist