Nashville notes: Billy’s tour + Vince and Amy’s Christmas plans

March 28, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Billy Currington announced a new tour on Facebook. The multiple-city trek will kick off in Santa Barbara, California, on May 6 before concluding in Mankato, Minnesota, on September 23. Special guests include Eli Young BandChris JansonJessie James DeckerMorgan Evans and Hannah Ellis. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit Billy’s website.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill will return to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville this December for their annual Christmas at the Ryman residency. Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. CT. For dates and more information, visit the Ryman’s page.

Hailey Whitters performed her infectious single “Everything She Ain’t” on NBC’s Today on March 28. In case you missed it, watch the performance on Today‘s website.

