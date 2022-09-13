93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Blake Shelton presale, Josh Turner holiday special & more

September 13, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Presale tickets for Blake Shelton‘s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour are available Tuesday. 

Kacey Musgraves has released a mini-documentary showing the creation process of her 2021 album, star-crossed. 

Vince Gill was recently presented with a plaque commemorating the 30th anniversary of his Grammy-winning album I Still Believe in You, released in September 1992. 

Josh Turner‘s Christmas special, King Size Manger, premieres on UPtv on November 18 at 7 p.m. ET, featuring performances off his 2021 holiday album of the same name. He’ll also release the album on vinyl September 16.

