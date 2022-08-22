93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Blanco Brown’s tour, Jennifer Wayne’s TV hosting gig + more

August 22, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Blanco Brown has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne is one of the hosts of the upcoming Design Network series Flip U. Her cohost is another country singer: Brad Rempel, from High Valley.

Up-and-comer Bailey Zimmerman has a new song out called “Where it Ends.” He’s also gearing up for his first headlining tour.

