Nashville notes: Brandy Clark’s “Buried” video + Trace Adkin’s free concert

Brandy Clark has dropped a music video for her new song, “Buried.” The track is featured on her upcoming self-titled album, dropping May 19. Watch the video on YouTube and presave Brandy’s record now.

Trace Adkins is slated to perform a free concert for the Western Kentucky community on May 20. Presented by KIOTI Tractor, Trace’s Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield will support those impacted by the 2021 tornadoes in Western Kentucky. For more information and to RSVP, visit the event page.

A statue of the late, great Charley Pride has been built on the “Icon Walk” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. View photos of the “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” singer’s bronze statue on the Ryman’s Instagram.

