93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Brantley Gilbert’s giveaway + William Michael Morgan’s EP

June 12, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Share

William Michael Morgan is set to drop his new EP, Country Classics Vol. 1, on July 12. “It’s full of some of my favorite classic country songs that I love, and I hope you love too!” William shares on social platform X.The project’s available for presave now. 

Country Bay Music Festival has announced its lineup. Slated for Nov. 9-10 in Miami, Florida, the event will feature performances from Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown BandDustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Parmalee and more. Tickets go on sale Friday 10 a.m. ET at countrybaymusicfestival.com.

Brantley Gilbert has shared that he’s giving away the truck featured in his 2013 “Bottoms Up” music video. To participate, head to the contest’s page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin' YouJames Otto
7:08pm
Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen/Eric Church
7:05pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
7:02pm
Things A Man Oughta KnowLainey Wilson
6:59pm
Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)Garth Brooks
6:53pm
View Full Playlist