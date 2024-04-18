93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Brittney Spencer on ‘CBS Mornings’ + Kip Moore’s tour merch

April 18, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Brittney Spencer was on CBS Mornings to talk about being featured on Beyoncé‘s “BLACKBIIRD” and her long-tenured journey in the music industry. If you missed the interview, you can watch it now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kip Moore has dropped new tour merch to celebrate his upcoming Nomad World Tour. You can grab new T-shirts, hats and more at Kip’s merch store. For his upcoming tour schedule, visit kipmoore.net.

Danielle Bradbery has announced that she’s releasing a new song, “Younger & Wiser,” on Friday. While you wait, you can check out its cover art on X, formerly known as Twitter.

