Nashville notes: Carly Pearce’s tote bag + Charles Esten’s “In A Bar Somewhere”

Carly Pearce has dropped a new tote bag inspired by her hometown of Taylor Mills, Kentucky. Check it out at Carly’s merch store.

Tyler Farr‘s new EP, Rednecks Like Me, arrives July 14 and is available for presave now.

Charles Esten‘s released his new song, “In A Bar Somewhere.” The mid-tempo track was written by Charles, Neil Medley and Jason Gantt on Zoom while he was in Barbados filming Netflix’s Outer Banks in 2021.

