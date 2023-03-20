93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Carrie is “thankful” + Brad’s new induction

March 20, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Carrie Underwood wrapped up the end of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour with a group photo of her band and crew in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Words can’t describe how thankful I am to this band and crew who helped put on this show night after night [purple heart emoji] Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen and to all the venue staff who made us feel at home every night. @jimmieallen, thank you for putting on such a GREAT show – it was so fun to listen to you every night!! [music notes emoji] This was a tour I’ll never forget!”

Brad Paisley was inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s esteemed Star Trail of Fame on Saturday, March 18. The “Mud on the Tires” singer now joins Brooks & DunnAlan JacksonGeorge StraitSelena and others in the ranks of inductees.

Newcomer Drew Parker is set to release his Warner Music Nashville debut EP, At The End Of The Dirt Road, on June 2. Produced by Phil O’Donnell and Scott Hendricks, the six-track project will feature an as-yet-unannounced special guest on Drew’s song “King of Country Music.” 

