93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Carrie & Lee on the Opry, Artists to Watch in 2023

January 4, 2023 4:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Carrie & Lee on the Opry, Artists to Watch in 2023

Already-established hitmakers Jackson Dean and Nate Smith are part of Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class for this year, in addition to newer names like Avery AnnaMegan MoroneyWarren ZeldersMadeline EdwardsDylan Schneider and Dalton Dover. You can check out their music on Amazon’s Breakthrough playlists.

You can tune in for the premiere of a previously recorded episode of Opry Live featuring Carrie UnderwoodLee Brice and Bailey Zimmerman this Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Circle TV.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
5:38pm
Who I Am With YouChris Young
5:35pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:31pm
7 SummersMorgan Wallen
5:27pm
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
5:25pm
View Full Playlist