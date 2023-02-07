93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Carrie’s selling out + BRELAND’s back at the Ryman to help

February 7, 2023 5:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Carrie’s selling out + BRELAND’s back at the Ryman to help

Carrie Underwood launched the first week of the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour by playing to packed houses in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. 

If you missed Griffen Palmer making his national television debut Monday on ABC’s The Bachelor, you can check out his performance of “Second Guessing” online.

“Beers on Me” hitmaker BRELAND will host his second annual benefit for Nashville’s Oasis Center April 4 at the Ryman. Nate SmithIngrid AndressRascal Flatt‘s Gary LeVox and Danielle Bradbery are just some of the stars who are on the bill to help the youth development agency. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Down To OneLuke Bryan
3:32am
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
3:29am
Wait In The TruckHardy Ftg Lainey Wilson
3:24am
Gettin You Home (the Black Dress SongChris Young
3:21am
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
3:13am
View Full Playlist