Nashville notes: Chapel Hart returns to ﻿’AGT,’ ﻿Pilgrimage Festival schedule & more

Chapel Hart, the country trio who went viral with their performance of “You Can Have Him Jolene” on America’s Got Talent, returns to the show for the next round Tuesday. It airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Pilgrimage Festival has released the performance schedule for the two-day event featuring Chris Stapleton, Elle King and more. The festival takes place in Franklin, Tennessee, September 24 and 25.

HottieFest: The Big Splash is returning to Moon Palace, Cancun, next year. Hootie & the Blowfish, Gin Blossoms and Everclear are performing at the festival January 25-28. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

