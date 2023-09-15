Nashville notes: Charlie Worsham + Kip Moore’s collab, BRELAND’s ‘The Extra Mile’

Charlie Worsham has teamed up with Kip Moore for an infectious new collaboration, “Kiss Like You Dance.” Of the song, Charlie shares, “‘Kiss Like You Dance’ is irresistibly fun to play, it’s a fun singalong and it’s full of honkytonk guitar gold. I love playing it live. I’m especially excited that my buddy Kip is on this track.” “Kiss Like You Dance” will be featured on Charlie’s Compadres EP, due out October 13.

BRELAND‘s Cross Country: The Extra Mile is out now. The 18-track project is an expanded version of BRELAND’s 2022 debut album and features six new songs, including the Brittney Spencer-assisted “Guilty Pleasure.”

Tickets for All for the Hall are on sale now. The event will take place December 5 in Nashville and feature performances from Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Brooks & Dunn and more. Grab your tickets now at ticketmaster.com. For more information on the event, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

