You can check out the lyric video for Old Dominion‘s new single, “Memory Lane,” now.

Kelsea Ballerini guests on pop singer FLETCHER‘s new music video for “Better Version.”

Chase Rice unveiled one of the title tracks off his new album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, Friday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. The full record comes out February 10.

