Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Jon Pardi + more

August 10, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Chase Rice has released the music video for his new song, “Key West & Colorado.”

In case you missed it, Jon Pardi made a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night to perform his top-five single, “Last Night Lonely.” You can watch his performance now.

David Nail, who has earned two chart-topping hits with “Whatever She’s Got” and “Let it Rain,” is going on tour this fall. He just announced his Story to Tell Tour, which features opening act Tyler Braden.

