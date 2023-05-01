93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Chayce Beckham’s “Till The Day I Die” + Kylie Morgan’s “Sugar Daddy”

May 1, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Chayce Beckham has dropped a powerful new song, “Till The Day I Die,” which he penned with Andy AlbertJordan Minton and Mark Trussell. Watch Chayce share the personal backstory of the song on Instagram.

Kylie Morgan has released her breezy and empowering new song, “Sugar Daddy.” The track arrives as her debut single, “If He Wanted To He Would,” continues to rise up the country charts.

Up-and-comer Alyssa Micaela‘s long-awaited debut album, The Hard Way, is out now. Of her record, Alyssa shares, “It took me three years to make, and although we did it ‘the hard way,’ we did it the right way, and I’m ready for the world to hear it.” Watch the album trailer on YouTube and sample the project with its anthemic title track.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Fast CarLuke Combs
2:14am
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
2:11am
If You Go Down (im Going Down Too)Kelsea Ballerini
2:09am
DirtFlorida Georgia Line
2:05am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
2:02am
View Full Playlist