Nashville notes: Chris Janson’s tour, LoCash’s halftime show gig + more

Chris Janson announced his upcoming Heavy & Western Tour this week, and fans will only have to wait days before the shows kick off. The trek launches December 17, with opening acts Tim Montana and Shane Profitt set to join in on the fun. Visit Chris’ website for a full list of dates and details.

LoCash are playing the halftime show for Thursday night’s New England Patriots versus Buffalo Bills game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game, and a portion of the halftime show, will air on Amazon Prime video.

Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Alan Jackson are all among the stars that have contributed items to the second annual ASCAP Foundation Silent Auction. Donations made at the auction will benefit music education and talent development programs across the U.S. Bidding is open through December 16; you can check out the items available on CharityBuzz.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.