Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton’s listening party + Eric Church’s merch sale

November 2, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Indie record stores nationwide are hosting a special listening party for Chris Stapleton‘s Higher on November 7, three days ahead of its November 10 release. You can visit chrisstapleton.com to find a participating record store near you.

Eric Church is holding his 2023 Chief Merchandise Holiday Sale all month long. You can shop the discounted merch items now at Eric’s merch store.

Kassi Ashton is set to release a cover of Christina Aguilera‘s “Genie in a Bottle” on November 3. You can preview the single cover art now on X, formerly known as Twitter.

