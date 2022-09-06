93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: CMA Awards, Darius Rucker & more

September 6, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Share

The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards will be announced tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. ET on the CMA’s website. 

Craig Morgan sat down with Good Morning America recently to discuss his upcoming memoir, God, Family, Country, set for release on September 27. 

The full music schedule has been released for Darius Rucker‘s first annual Riverfront Revival. Darius, Jimmie Allen and Brothers Osborne are among the performers at the event, which will take place October 8-9 in Charleston. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
1:57am
A Little More Country Than ThatEaston Corbin
1:54am
Down HomeJimmie Allen
1:51am
When She Says BabyJason Aldean
1:48am
On My Way To YouCody Johnson
1:44am
View Full Playlist