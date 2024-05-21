93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: CMA Fest’s Fitness at Fest + Toby Keith’s silent auction

May 21, 2024 4:55PM EDT
Fitness at Fest is returning to CMA Fest. Happening June 7-9, the three-day workout event will feature country artists MacKenzie PorterAlana SpringsteenSpencer Crandall and Harper Grace, as well as trainers Erin OpreaWirth Campbell and Barry’s founding instructor Tommy Stracke. For more information, head to cmafest.com.

Kylie Frey and William Michael Morgan are teaming up for their rendition of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty‘s hit duet, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” The song drops May 31 and is available for presave now.

Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic is celebrating its 20th year with a silent auction. Items include a Blake Shelton-autographed album, patriotic guitar, Post Malone-autographed guitar, Dolly Parton memorabilia and a guitar signed by the late Jimmy Buffett. Proceeds will support The Toby Keith Foundation-founded OK Kids Korral. You can check out the silent auction now at us.givergy.com/tobykeithfriendsgolfclassic.

