93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo
Jackson
7:00pm - 12:00am

Nashville notes: Cole Swindell tour dates, CMT’s “Next Women of Country” showcase + more

August 17, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Share

Cole Swindell added three more dates to his Back Down to the Bar tour this week. In October, he’ll make two extra stops in Georgia, and he also just added a show in Charlotte, North Carolina. For a full list of Back Down to the Bar tour dates, visit his website.

Ashland Craft, Chapel Hart and Brittney Spencer are all on the bill for CMT’s upcoming “Next Women of Country” showcase, set to take place September 28 at City Winery in Nashville.

The Cadillac Three are beefing up their U.S. Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour with several new dates. Check their website to see the full calendar.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watching AirplanesGary Allan
7:33pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
7:30pm
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
7:27pm
LivingDierks Bentley
7:17pm
Country OnLuke Bryan
7:14pm
View Full Playlist