Nashville notes: Collabs from Eli Winders + Vincent Mason, The Castellows + Wyatt Flores

Eli Winders and Vincent Mason have teamed on a twangy and breezy tune, “Famous for a Heartbreak.” “This was the first song [Vincent and I] wrote together along with our friend Aaron Armstrong. We wrote ‘Famous for a Heartache’ on July 26, 2023 and, totally unintentionally, are putting it out exactly a year later. Looking back at our texts from that day, we all knew this song was special and we are all ecstatic to be putting it out,” shares Eli. Vincent adds, “Eli has been a good friend of mine since he moved to Nashville. … I love this song and I’m excited it’s out in the world.”

Russell Dickerson recently performed his new single, “Bones,” on GMA3. If you missed it, you can watch it now at goodmorningamerica.com.

The Castellows and Wyatt Flores are celebrating “Sober Sundays” in their new collab. “This song has since become one of our favorites!” shares The Castellows’ Eleanor, Lily and Powell. “It’s been such an honor working with you Wyatt! We hope y’all all love this song as much as we do.” Wyatt adds, “This song means so much to me and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with the girls. I hope you love this song as much as I do!”

“In Color” singer Jamey Johnson has released two new tracks, “What a View” and “Trudy,” with Randy Houser. You can listen to them now on digital platforms.

