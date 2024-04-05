93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Colt Ford’s in ICU + Walker Hayes’ “Same Drunk”

April 5, 2024 5:30PM EDT
Billboard has reported that country rapper Colt Ford “suffered a heart attack on Thursday night (April 4) following a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert, Arizona.” He’s now in the ICU, and his team has provided no further updates as of Friday afternoon.

Walker Hayes has dropped a new track, “Same Drunk,” and revealed an upcoming tour of the same title. For presale registration details and the full Same Drunk Tour schedule, visit Walker’s website.

Maggie Rose‘s Big Loud Records debut album, No One Gets Out Alive, is out now. Of her latest 12-track release, Maggie shares in a press release, “I’ve had some wonderful moments throughout my career, and I’ve been lucky to connect with fans while traveling on the path to self-discovery. My excitement surrounding this moment and this project really does make it feel like a new beginning.”

