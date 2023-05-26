Nashville notes: Conner Smith’s new track + Hannah Dasher’s “Ugly Houses”

Conner Smith has dropped a new chest-thumping anthem, “How It Looks From Here.” The track is written by Conner, Rhett Akins, Josh Jenkins and Daniel Ross.

Hannah Dasher‘s autobiographical “Ugly Houses” is out now and serves as the latest preview of her upcoming album, The Other Damn Half, due out August 4.

New country duo Neon Union has released a spirited new song, “Redneck Rich.” The track will be featured on their forthcoming EP, Double Wide Castle Sessions, arriving July 21.

