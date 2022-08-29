Nashville notes: Craig Morgan’s deluxe album, Michael Ray’s ‘90s cover + more

Craig Morgan shared details on the deluxe version of his God, Family, Country album today. The project will arrive on November 11, coinciding with a headlining show for Craig at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Michael Ray recently released a cover version of Tracy Lawrence’s “Time Marches On” as part of his The Bootlegger Sessions series.

LeAnn Rimes just announced a string of Christmas shows called Joy: The Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.