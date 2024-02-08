Nashville notes: Dalton Dover + Vince Gill’s duet, Jelly Roll on ‘Idol’

Dalton Dover and Vince Gill are releasing a duet version of Vince’s hit “Go Rest High on That Mountain” on Friday, February 9. While you wait, you can check out a snippet of it on Dalton’s Instagram.

Jelly Roll will join season 22 of American Idol as a guest mentor and performer. The news arrived via the show’s Instagram and People. American Idol season 22 premieres Sunday, February 18, on ABC.

George Birge is set to release his new track, “Cowboy Songs,” on Friday, February 23. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.

