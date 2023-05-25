Nashville notes: Darius Rucker’s vinyl + Craig Morgan’s tour

Darius Rucker is celebrating the 10th anniversary of True Believers by releasing the album on vinyl for the first time. Visit Darius’ merch store to preorder an exclusive signed copy.

Tickets for Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan‘s upcoming God Family Country Tour 2023 are available now. Get yours at craigmorgan.com.

Hannah Ellis is dropping a fun new song, “Wine Country,” on June 9. Hear a teaser on Hannah’s Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.