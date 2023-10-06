93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Dillon James’ “Walking Man” + Drake White’s ‘The Bridge’

October 6, 2023 5:45PM EDT
Share

American Idol alum and rising country singer/songwriter Dillon James has released his debut song, “Walking Man.” The autobiographical tune, which Dillon penned with Paul Sikes and Paul Wrock, serves as his first release with Buena Vista Records/UMG Nashville/19 Recordings.

Drake White‘s new EP, The Bridge, is out now. The seven-track set includes a duet with Colbie Caillat on “Power of a Woman” and a stripped-down wedding version of “Making Me Look Good Again.”

Riley Green is giving fans a chance to win tickets to his Ain’t My Last Rodeo album release party in Nashville on October 12. Check out his X, formerly known as Twitter, for more information.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thats What I Love About SundayCraig Morgan
4:59am
SummertimeKenny Chesney
4:56am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
4:53am
Half Of MeThomas Rhett Ftg Riley Green
4:50am
To Be Loved By YouParker Mccollum
4:47am
View Full Playlist