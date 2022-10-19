93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

October 19, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Share
Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s holiday pet line + more

Dolly Parton’s Doggy Parton pet apparel collection just announced a holiday line. It’s available to shop now.

CMT has announced the lineup for a special showcase tribute to Loretta Lynn. Called Next Women of Country: Tributing the Songs of Loretta Lynn, the bill features Caylee Hammack, Miko Marks, Stephanie Quayle and more. The event will be held at City Winery Nashville on November 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

It Aint My FaultBrothers Osbourne
10:16pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
10:13pm
Dirt Road AnthemJason Aldean
10:09pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
10:06pm
Til You Get ThereTy Herndon
10:03pm
View Full Playlist