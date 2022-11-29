93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s TV appearances, Chris Janson’s harmonica tutorial + more

November 29, 2022 5:00PM EST
Dolly Parton has a string of talk show appearances planned for this week. Catch her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, The TODAY Show on Thursday morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday afternoon. She’ll be discussing her upcoming holiday movie, Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas, which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play the harmonica, you’re in luck: Chris Janson just posted a short video tutorial with beginner harmonica tips on his social media.

In a new, behind-the-scenes video, Brett Eldredge explains how his latest album, Songs About You, differs from the albums he’s put out in the past.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

