93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Dolly’s merch sale + Travis Tritt’s ‘Country Gospel’

July 20, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Share

Dolly Parton‘s merch store is having a summer sale, with select items going at 20% off. Shop your favorite Dolly items at shop.dollyparton.com.

Travis Tritt has announced his first gospel project, Country Chapel. Preorders go live Friday, July 21, along with the release of “When God Dips His Love in My Heart.” While you wait, sneak a peek at the album cover on Travis’ Instagram.

Country newcomer Kasey Tyndall made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, July 19. Check out photos of this special moment on Kasey’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just The WayParmalee And Blanco Brown
12:05am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
12:02am
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
11:59pm
Last ShotKip Moore
11:56pm
Heres A Quarter (call Someone Who Cares)Travis Tritt 1991
11:53pm
View Full Playlist