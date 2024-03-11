Nashville notes: Dolly’s new duet + Kassi Ashton’s tour

Dolly Parton has reunited with Christian artist Zach Williams for their second duet, “Lookin’ for You.” “I love @zachwilliamsmusic, and I loved being a part of this song,” Dolly said on Instagram. Zach added, “I thought I was lucky to record ONE song with Dolly (comment below if you remember the first song we sang together), but to do a second is a dream come true.” Dolly and Zach’s first collab was 2019’s “There Was Jesus.”

Kassi Ashton has announced her headlining tour with opening act, Alex Hall. “As a baby artist, doing headlining shows is terrifying. Who bought tickets? Could be 800 people, could be 80. I gotta shake my ass the same for both so let’s go,” Kassi shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can check out a full list of dates and get ticket information now on Kassi’s Instagram.

Country newcomer and American Idol alum Dillon James has dropped a new track, “My Shadow.” “This song is a testament to the obstacles that I’ve faced in my life,” said Dillon, who co-wrote the tune. “For me, it’s about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are.”

