Nashville notes: Dolly’s “Puppy Love” + Travis Denning’s new track

February 21, 2024 5:00PM EST
Dolly Parton has dropped a new recording of “Puppy Love.” “‘Puppy Love’ was the very first single I ever released, and now in honor of my Pet Gala special, I’m releasing ‘Puppy Love (Billy Version)’!” she shares on Instagram.

Travis Denning will release “Roads That Go Nowhere” on Friday, February 23. You can watch a trailer of the track now on Travis’ Instagram.

Kacey Musgraves is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 2. It’ll air at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

