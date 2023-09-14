93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Drake Milligan’s ‘AGT’ return + Carly Pearce’s signed frames

September 14, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Drake Milligan returned to the America’s Got Talent stage on Wednesday, September 13, to perform his new song, “I Got A Problem.” In case you missed it, check it out on YouTube.

Carly Pearce has dropped 100 autographed frames to commemorate the two-year anniversary of her album, 29: Written In Stone. The collector’s item is priced at $65 and can be purchased at Carly’s merch store.

Mickey Guyton‘s celebrating her new single, “Nothing Compares To You,” with a brand new campaign. You can head over to Mickey’s website, upload a photo of you and your loved ones and have it generated in a special digital “Nothing Compares To You” frame.

