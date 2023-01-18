Nashville notes: Easton wants to “Marry That Girl” + a Rose in the Hall of Fame

Liz Rose will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame June 15 in New York City, alongside superstars like Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan. One of Nashville’s Love Junkies, Liz has penned huge hits, like Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush,” Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong with Me” and Carrie Underwood‘s “Cry Pretty,” just to name a few.

Eric Church, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi and Parker McCollum will play Sacramento’s GoldenSky Country Music Festival October 14 and 15.

“Marry That Girl” is Easton Corbin‘s new single, from his Let’s Do Country Right album, which comes out Friday.

