Nashville notes: Elle King, Brett Eldredge & more

August 11, 2022 5:30PM EDT
Elle King has shared a behind-the-scenes video with Dierks Bentley on the set of the video for their new collaboration, “Worth a Shot.” 

Brett Eldredge‘s episode of CMT Campfire Sessions airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET. CMT has shared a sneak preview of his performance of “Songs About You.”

Ingrid Andress has partnered with newcomer Avery Anna for a stripped-down performance of the title track of Ingrid’s new album, “Good Person.” 

Mickey Guyton is performing as part of Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in New York City’s Central Park. 

