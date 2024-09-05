93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: ERNEST’s new tour dates + Parker’s “What Kinda Man”

September 5, 2024 4:55PM EDT
ERNEST has added two more shows to his headlining Legalize Country Music Roadshow. He’ll hit Rockford, Illinois, on Oct. 23 and Plain City, Ohio, on Oct. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at ernestofficial.com.

It’s official: Parker McCollum is dropping his new song, “What Kinda Man,” on Sept. 13 and you can presave it now. The announcement arrived Thursday after Parker teased a potential forthcoming new track on Wednesday.

Kip Moore‘s no longer a newcomer or hot new thing, he knows that. But the “Beer Money” singer is charging full steam ahead as he works on his sixth studio album. “No longer the new kid on the block, but there’s still got plenty of gas in the tank. Keep ya eyes & ears open. #6,” Kip shares on social platform X. Kip’s gearing up to hit Australia and New Zealand for his Nomad World Tour, before returning stateside for a U.S. leg. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit kipmoore.net.

