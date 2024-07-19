Nashville notes: Fresh tracks from Josh Turner, Jake Worthington, Caylee Hammack + more

Josh Turner has dropped a new track, “Somewhere With Her.” “This was the one that really just stuck with us. The song just kept coming back over and over again,” Josh says. You can find “Somewhere With Her” on This Country Music Thing, out Aug. 16.

Jade Eagleson and Jake Worthington are “here for a good time” with their new collab, “Do It Anyway.” “I really appreciate what Jake is doing for Country music, and I have wanted to collaborate with him since I first heard his music. I’m grateful that he wanted to jump on this new version of the song with me,” Jade says of enlisting Jake. Jake adds, “When Jade asked if I would join him on the song, it was an easy yes. I am a fan of what he’s doing and the good ole Country music he’s making.”

Caylee Hammack has enlisted Foy Vance for a cross-genre duet rendition of “The Hill.” “I have always been a fervent fan of Foy and the magic his voice lends to any song he is on,” Caylee says of her new collaborator. “Having this new version of ‘The Hill’ out with him is a Celtic dream come true.”

Joe Nichols is previewing his forthcoming new album with “Bottle It Up.” Joe says of the track, “‘Bottle It Up’ is about the good things in life and saving them up. And also enjoying them when maybe life is a little less than stellar. I think we would all like to take great moments in our life, capture them, put them in a bottle and constantly drink from it. It’s about storing up the good stuff.”

