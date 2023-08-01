93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Granger Smith's 'Like a River' + HARDY's new merch

August 1, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Granger Smith‘s personal new book, Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache, is out now. Grab a copy on his website.

HARDY has dropped some brand new merch items. Check it out at shop.hardyofficial.com.

Luke Bryan is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his award-winning album, Crash My Party. Watch a special video from Luke on X, formerly known as Twitter.

