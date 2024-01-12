Nashville notes: Hannah Ellis’ ‘That Girl,’ Big Machine Records signs Chase McDaniel

Up-and-comer Hannah Ellis has dropped her debut album, That Girl. Out now via Curb Records, the 13-track project includes the singles “Wine Country” and “Country Can.”

Big Machine Records has signed singer/songwriter Chase McDaniel to its roster. “Chase is not only talented and smart but is truly someone who makes his own luck. He has a determination that inspires our entire team to dig even deeper,” shares Big Machine Label Group CEO & Chairman Scott Borchetta.

Season 3 of CMT Campfire Sessions premieres Friday, January 12, at 10 p.m. ET. Chris Young will kick off the brand new season, with Riley Green, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker and Sara Evans set to take the spotlight in the coming episodes.

