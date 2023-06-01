93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Hannah's "Ugly Houses" + Lily's Pride debut

June 1, 2023
Hannah Dasher‘s new video for her faith-based track, “Ugly Houses,” is out now. Shot partially in her own home, it’s the latest release from her new EP, The Other Damn Half, which arrives August 4.

Newcomer Lily Rose made her morning TV debut Thursday on ABC’s Good Morning America, performing “Sad in the Summer” on the first day of Pride Month.

Tim McGraw takes fans behind the scenes of the music video for his new hit, “Standing Room Only,” in a new YouTube video.

