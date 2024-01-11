93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Happy birthday ERNEST + Chase Rice’s new T-shirt

January 11, 2024 5:00PM EST
“Flower Shops” singer ERNEST turned 32 on Thursday, January 11, and is celebrating his birthday on an island. You can check out footage of it on ERNEST’s Instagram.

Chase Rice has dropped a new “I’m Just Here for Jack” T-shirt. It’s priced at $40 and available for purchase now at his merch store.

Scotty McCreery‘s new song, “Can’t Pass the Bar,” arrives Friday, January 12, and can be presaved now. While you wait, check out a preview of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

