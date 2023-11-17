93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: How BK’s “Livin’” + Carly Pearce and Matthew Ramsey NEEDTOBREATHE

November 17, 2023 5:36PM EST
Share

You can check out Brian Kelley‘s new track, “How We’re Livin’,” now. It follows “Dirt Cheap” and his hit “See You Next Summer,” which should both be on his much-anticipated full-fledged solo debut. 

Both Carly Pearce and Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey joined Christian band NEEDTOBREATHE onstage to perform during their Wednesday, November 15, show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Chris Lane‘s new video for “Find Another Bar” is out now. It’s the lead single from his From Where I’m Sippin’ EP.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
7:06pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
7:03pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
7:00pm
Im AlrightJo Dee Messina 1998
6:57pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
6:47pm
View Full Playlist