Nashville notes: Ingrid’s tour plans + Lee’s new merch

Ingrid Andress has announced that she’s opening for Orville Peck this summer. To view the tour dates and for tickets, visit ingridandress.com.

Lee Brice has unveiled new merchandise, which includes “Drinking Class” and “I Drive Your Truck” T-shirts. Shop the collection at Lee’s merch store now.

Ben Burgess‘ new song, “The Willie,” is out now. The breakup number was solely written by Ben.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.