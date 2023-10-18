93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Jason Aldean's giveaway + Restless Road's album release party

October 18, 2023
To celebrate the release of his upcoming album, Highway DesperadoJason Aldean is giving away a signed poster and jersey to some lucky fans. You can sneak a peek at the items on X, formerly known as Twitter, and enter to win at tunespeak.com.

Restless Road is set to drop their debut album, Last Rodeo, on Friday, October 20. If you’re in Nashville, you can join them for their album release party. More details can be found on the Facebook event page.

Ahead of the release of his EP, From Where I’m Sippin,’ Chris Lane will throw an EP release party at Ole Red Nashville Thursday, October 19. More details can be found on Chris’ X, formerly known as Twitter.

