93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

January 10, 2023 5:00PM EST
Share
Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

Jelly Roll will follow up his first country #1, “Son of a Sinner,” with his new single, “Need a Favor.”

Kip Moore and newcomer Morgan Wade are both set to represent country music at Bonnaroo, which takes place June 15-18 at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

“A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It” hitmaker Easton Corbin will release his new album, Let’s Do Country Right, on January 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Til You CantCody Johnson
12:10am
Cant Have MineDylan Scott
12:07am
HurricaneLuke Combs
12:03am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
12:00am
Happy AnywhereBlake Shelton Ftg Gwen Stefani
11:57pm
View Full Playlist