Nashville notes: Jimmie’s new single + Reba on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

March 30, 2023 5:00PM EDT
Jimmie Allen has announced “be alright” as his next single. A special version of the song, “be alright (15 edition),” will hit country radio on Monday, April 10, and will be available digitally on Saturday, April 15. “be alright” is featured on Jimmie’s latest album, Tulip Drive.

Reba McEntire appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently to talk about joining The Voice as a Mega Mentor, her love of tater tots and her relationship with Rex Linn. Reba and Jennifer also joined on a duet of Aretha Franklin‘s “Respect.” In case you missed their performance, watch it on YouTube.

Ty Herndon and GLAAD have announced the return of the Concert For Love & Acceptance. The event will take place on the eve of CMA Fest on Wednesday, June 7, at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon. Artists in the performance lineup include Maddie & TaeTerri ClarkPam TillisDesmond ChildWendy Moten, Billy GilmanShelly Fairchild and Justin Fabus. Get tickets on Ticketmaster.

