Nashville notes: Jo Dee + Lauren will always love Dolly

February 14, 2023 5:09PM EST
Lauren AlainaJo Dee MessinaRicky Skaggs and The Gatlin Brothers are just some of the artists set to play the I Will Always Love You Celebration, which kicks off March 11 and runs through April 8 at Dollywood.

“Along for the Ride” is the debut solo single from Jordan Harvey, formerly of King Calaway.

Tickets for Nashville’s 31st annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival go on sale March 3. The lineup for the event, which runs March 28 through April 1, will be announced that day, as well. 

